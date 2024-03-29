dispensary
Recreational
Main & 41 St Cannabis
Vancouver, British Columbia
3748.4 km away
337 products | Last updated:
You recently viewed
About this store
Main & 41 St Cannabis
We are a female-owned and managed cannabis dispensary that is passionate not only about cannabis, but about our customers as well. You'll feel like you're talking to a friend the moment you walk into our store. As part of our commitment to making this wonderful plant accessible to everyone, we offer daily discounts, ensuring you have the option of finding the product that's right for you from our wide selection
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 0
5707 Main Street, Vancouver, BC
License 450559
Cash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontRecreationalWoman owned
Hours and Info (PT)
sunday
10am - 9pm
monday
10am - 9pm
tuesday
10am - 9pm
wednesday
10am - 9pm
thursday
10am - 9pm
friday
10am - 9pm
saturday
10am - 9pm
Photos of Main & 41 St Cannabis
Show all photos