We are purveyors of taste, quality and potency. Our curated collection of cannabis products colour outside the lines to open up your world in a new way. Malibu Road is a cannabis retail shop located in Sudbury, Ontario that services the local area. This cannabis dispensary offers a curated collection of THC and CBD products including high THC flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, vapes, and more. Whether it's Wana's award-winning gummies or Qwest Reserve's high-quality, small-batch craft cannabis, the curated collection of cannabis products has something for everyone. With top-selling brands like Wana, Bhang, Qwest Reserve, Shred, and more. Find Your Way to Malibu Road to explore cannabis strains like Black Cherry Punch, Wedding Cake, Blue Dream, and more.