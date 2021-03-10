People first...We believe in treating you the way you deserve to be treated! We believe in the tailored experience not the cookie cutter. We're people first and we're about the people first. United together with no divide for the same passion of cannabis. “Our no quitting mentality ensures we're constantly improving...constantly growing to give back to the communities we serve. ” — Shawn Dang, CEO We never forget where we started. It's a reminder of the strength in perseverance & commitment. It's a reminder...together, united with people with the same purpose, we can overcome demons of the past to create a better tomorrow. With prohibition lifted, a new chapter starts, but the advocacy to overcome the stigmas grow stronger!