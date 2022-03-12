Matchbox Cannabis - Toronto - Rogers
541.2 km away
Pickup available Free No minimum
2 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Edibles
Shop by strain type
Pre-rolls
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
Matchbox Cannabis - Toronto - Rogers
Matchbox Cannabis is a family-owned and operated legal cannabis dispensary, operating two cities Toronto and Sault Ste Marie with three locations. Doing what we love while bringing cannabis community together is our intention. One of great things we do, is we engage with our customers to bring them unique and unforgettable experience that is tailored to them. We are here to help you understand and discover the wonderful world of Cannabis.
Leafly member since 2020
Followers: 6
605 Rogers Road, Toronto, ON
License https://www.agco.ca/status-current-cannabis-retail-store-applications
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesiblerecreational
store Hours (Eastern Time)
Hours unavailable
Photos of Matchbox Cannabis - Toronto - Rogers
Show all photos