Matchbox Cannabis is a family-owned and operated legal cannabis dispensary, operating two cities Toronto and Sault Ste Marie with three locations. Doing what we love while bringing cannabis community together is our intention. One of great things we do, is we engage with our customers to bring them unique and unforgettable experience that is tailored to them. We are here to help you understand and discover the wonderful world of Cannabis. Come visit us at 275 Second Line W unit 120A in Sault Ste Marie.