Chongschoice78 on October 9, 2019

This is "my pot store". I usually talk with the woman with the Auburn hair, tattoos and glasses. She is always eagar to discuss the new strains with me and seems very knowledgeable. I prefer to shop at pot stores where employees actually smoke as well, I appreciate hearing about her experience with a strain, her customer service is 10/10. More then once I came into the store and she was working with two blonde girls, they completely ignored me and she focused on me right away. I'll definitely be back and hopefully for some broken coast sooner then later!