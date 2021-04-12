Our White Oaks Outpost in London is located at 765 Exeter Road, on the south side of London a few blocks from White Oaks Mall. We are right off exit 187 on highway 401, just down Exeter Road. Miss Jones is your cannabis confidant. Our outposts exist to give you carefully curated cannabis products & experiences, in addition to any answers & advice you may be looking for. We know what’s good. We’re happy to help. And if you do drop by, we hope you’ll make yourself at home.