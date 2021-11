By far the nicest cannabis shop I’ve ever been in! The staff were so kind, considerate, knowledgeable & helpful and made sure I got exactly what I needed. They recommended items I had never tried before that have changed my life. I’m currently dealing with pain from multiple broken bones, but thanks to moonfire the pain is gone. The shop is very clean, aesthetically pleasing and well-organized. I visit every time I’m in Sauble Beach.