At MyBuddies you are not a customer, you are family. MyBuddies locations offer an inviting, comfortable atmosphere, where you can depend on knowledgeable, friendly staff to make your visit simple, fun and satisfying. Always keeping a finger on the pulse of new and exciting products, while providing quality, fair-priced cannabis and accessories is our commitment to you. We are so proud to be among the pioneers of the end to cannabis prohibition and will continue to do our part to end the stigma associated with its consumption.