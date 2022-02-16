Welcome to Natural Mystic Cannabis & CBD , we are a leading source for all things cannabis. We are located adjacent to the Manotick Mews shopping plaza. For us, it is about starting a conversation and opening minds to fresh ideas and perspectives and along the way make new friendships. It is about becoming a part of the fabric of the neighbourhood that welcomes us. We have a wide selection of products for the community that we live in and serve. We’re constantly working with our clients to build a relationship that is best in class and that has strong community ties. We cater to our clients and listen to their requests and do our best to provide a warm and friendly cannabis experience from our knowledgeable staff. THC is the most commonly known ingredient in cannabis. THC is the psychoactive ingredient that provides the high in all cannabis-based products. The amount of THC in a cannabis product relates to the intensity of the psychoactive effects. It can be consumed by smoking cannabis. It is also available in oils, edibles, tinctures, capsules, beverages, and more. THC binds with the brain receptors to control pain, mood, and other feelings. CBD is a non-psychoactive element that does not provide a high but helps stimulate the nervous system to release natural occurring happy hormones that offer a sense of relaxation and well-being. CBD is more widely regarded for its health benefits. Terpenes or “terps” are fragrant oils found in cannabis that produce the unique smells and flavours in nearly all plants on earth. Some theorize that these oils can affect the “high” produced by different strains. According to this theory, terpenes would be almost like the steering wheel in the aforementioned THC/CBD car analogy.