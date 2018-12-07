gooblygop
Honestly I'm pretty appalled, I have never bought cannabis before and this was my first time going to any shop. I walked in to choose and the staff were pretty helpful so I paid and left. After that I went to go see my friend and when she opened it, the container was empty. It still had bits of it left in the container and the seal was still new. So I drive back down to the store and I talk to the manager. She told that there was nothing she could do since "all sales were final" and that there was no proof that any of the cannabis was taken out or anything like that. Pretty much told me to just call the number for the supplier. I didn't even bother. Probably the worst experience I've had with customer service anywhere. Even with insurance companies it wasn't this bad. At least they'll give me customer service.