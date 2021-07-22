Northern Helm Cannabis - Toronto - The Danforth
About this dispensary
Northern Helm Cannabis - Toronto - The Danforth
Created through the vision of improving lives through the sustainable access to cannabis, Northern Helm is simple, celebratory, and current. Northern Helm is for the time of life when there is nothing to prove, but everything to gain. We understand there is a time and place for everything. And also understand the importance of enjoyment. Northern Helm knows you have a great path ahead, and will help you chart your best course. Northern Helm will lead you to your brightest star. Northern Helm is about a new way of living. A richer, yet simpler life. A life bursting at the seams, yet pared down of things. Located in the heart of The Danforth, come visit us at 1338 Danforth Ave in Toronto Ontario.
Deals at Northern Helm Cannabis - Toronto - The Danforth
SPEND $40 - Get a FREE Deck of Tweed Playing Cards - OR a FREE Quatreau Drink Cozie - OR a FREE Original Stash Lanyard SPEND $70 - Get a FREE Tweed Baseball Hat - OR a FREE Original Stash Baseball Hat - OR a FREE Promotional T-Shirt SPEND $110 - Get a FREE Tweed Black Hoodie Sweatshirt - OR a FREE Tweed Travel Bag
This offer is only valid for a limited time and while quantities last. Dollar amounts exclude any discounts or taxes.