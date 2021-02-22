Northern Helm Cannabis - Kingston
About this dispensary
Northern Helm Cannabis - Kingston
Created with the vision of improving lives through the sustainable access to cannabis, Northern Helm is simple, celebratory and sophisticated. With a wide range of products from flower & pre-rolls, to oils, topicals & concentrates, to edibles & beverages, we have the consumption method for every consumer available. We carry a wide selection of CBD products, educational tools such as books and elevated smoking essentials. Simply put, we offer an approachable and convenient way to access high quality cannabis.