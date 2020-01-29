We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I was happy to stumble upon this location, as I did not realize a second Nova Cannabis had opened in Sherwood Park. The location is perfect for a quick stop on my way home from work. I was very impressed by the customer service I received and how knowledgeable the staff are. Great selection too. I will be back!