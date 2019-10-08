We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Good selection, prices are more or less on par with other stores. Friendly staff.
lesoteric
on April 21, 2020
always friendly, always helpful.
Moe771985
on April 21, 2020
The staff were very helpful and extremely knowledgeable and super nice.
methodmeg
on April 20, 2020
Great customer service!!
gudez
on April 17, 2020
I like this location, the people that work here are friendly and knowledgeable, and they have a good selection most days.
PGNic
on April 15, 2020
Very efficient. Good staff!
Felagund
on April 15, 2020
The staff at this store is great, very friendly. I used Leafly to pre-order for pick-up. One of the items I ordered was out of stock and they let me know via text and made an alternate recommendation (I always appreciate a staff recommendation). Great service, good selection.
ijasmin
on April 2, 2020
Very friendly service, good sales prices, decent product! Will be back to shop again :)
evanjames
on April 1, 2020
This Jasper Avenue location is taking every precaution to ensure the safety of it’s customers during the COVID-19 crisis. I appreciate the convenience of Leafly’s pick-up service - you’re in and you’re out, with quality bud. God knows we need to stay high right now. Thanks guys.