Ursadorable on November 30, 2018

Didn't have to wait too long to get in, about 20 minutes standing in line. Not bad for a Saturday early afternoon. The front door and side window were boarded up with plywood. Classy hobo style. Went in looking for a Indica strain, which is good since that's all they had in stock. The sativa's were all sold out. Some generic hybrids were on sale. Apparently you have to ask one of the clerks standing around on the floor to type up an order for you. I asked her for something that would be best for insomnia and pain management. She paused for a minute and told me I should look for a indica. Well duh, I already knew that. But which strain they carried would be best suited. She had no clue. This was my first time going to a physical store. I usually order online from my licensed provider, but thought I could get a more diverse selection. In fact it was way worse. My overall impression is a dingy storefront, a not very well educated staff, poor selection of product. Will I shop there again? Not unless I find myself desperate.