We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I love this location, It's been my go to shop since it opened. Ryan and his staff have always been super helpful and polite.
They are super knowledgeable about the products and accessories and they even price match!
I would totally recommend this store to anyone in the area.
PCarMan
on April 19, 2020
Missed the name of guy working there on Saturday — super friendly, helpful, and professional. Really nice atmosphere, professional, well built, and easy social distancing.
Zepper666
on April 17, 2020
Nothing to dislike. It was great!
cannabisking4201
on April 15, 2020
The customer experience is outstanding. Staff have an incredible amount of knowledge and always love to chat. They carry the best products at the best prices. (Plus they price match ;P).
Cannabis store said:
Thanks for the great review! We're glad to hear you enjoyed your experience at Nova Cannabis Signal Hill.