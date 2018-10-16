KushHaze420
Friendly, knowledgable staff. Great prices and they usually have a sale going on. Good selection
4.0
10 reviews
This place is like your favourite restaurant or barber, you want to tell people how great they are but also keep them all to yourself. They always seem to have a sale on. Which allows me to try something new, or stock up what I like. Huge store, you can walk around and decide in your own time. Staff remember me and what I ordered last time, always do their best to recommend something I’d really like. The one thing that makes this my favourite store is the price, they are the best priced I’ve found so far.
Great selection of product and friendly staff.
The quality of bud was just awful. I bought 2 containers of 3.5 grams. When I got home I was extremely disappointed how dry the buds were and small. It felt like they don’t care what kind of product they receive and sell. Maybe they should be worry about the quality of the product they purchase for future Will NOT go back especially because street plants are better quality than what is sold here. Will not be returning.
It works for when canada post is on strike and it takes 11 days for YOUR parcel to arrive stopping in and grabbing 3.5 isn't to bad...they need more staff though...really bad
Walking into Nova left me extremely overwhelmed. My senses where overloaded with things to look at and I couldn’t find anyone to talk to for advice or help. I didn’t stay in the store long, the red “out of stock” signs that where attached to almost every strain on their walls stuck out like a sore thumb. Maybe once hype dies down and they get more staff I might try to return. But as of now, I will be going to the many other stores in the area that have better customer service & actual stock.
Cheapest place in Calgary, great atmosphere. High prices, but that's to be expected for a while. The system of ordering the cannabis at the counter is a bit weird, but nothing that would stop me from going back again.
Prices are ridiculous on average $45 and eight. Competitive prices yeah right just seem like trying to make 1 million bucks off I initial rush. Trash!!!
Great look and vibe, the displays are good for new comers with questions about the product, staff are wonderful and knowledgeable.
Nova is going to be the Starbucks of cannabis !