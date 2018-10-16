Brizviz on April 1, 2019

This place is like your favourite restaurant or barber, you want to tell people how great they are but also keep them all to yourself. They always seem to have a sale on. Which allows me to try something new, or stock up what I like. Huge store, you can walk around and decide in your own time. Staff remember me and what I ordered last time, always do their best to recommend something I’d really like. The one thing that makes this my favourite store is the price, they are the best priced I’ve found so far.