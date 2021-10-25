Our goal is to provide a warm and welcoming environment for customers in search of quality cannabis products—whether you’re a first-timer or connoisseur. No question is too big or too small: we are here to happily provide you with the guidance and knowledge you need to find the perfect product for your intended experience. Owned and operated by Luc and Julie Dinnissen, we grew up in Kapuskasing ourselves. We love our community and are proud to be able to bring safe access of cannabis to our fellow citizens. Come visit us at Off the Stem anytime—we can’t wait to see you. And as an extra bonus: we are also the owners of Circle Confectionary situated right next door (perfect for fulfilling those munchie cravings!). Cpme visit us at 24 B Circle St in Kapuskasing Ontario.