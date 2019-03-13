We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
bright and clean facility. I loved the tablet set up with each container. thought it was a unique experience over other dispensaries. I did miss having a "budtender" but if you know exactly what you're looking for it was great for self serve.
UrsulaMersula
on December 5, 2019
Everytime I visit here the place is immaculately clean, great service and always professional workers! I love coming to this location!
grace_420
on November 15, 2019
Gorgeous and clean store, but what really makes this location pop is the friendly, bubbly lady with the list!!! I'm pretty sure her name is Tammy? I remember how quick and easy it was to choose my product the first time I encountered her working there, and she has not disappointed me since. She is also very knowledgeable about cannabis in general and maintains a very professional attitude. In my opinion, every employee should have a copy of her list to optimize customer service! Whenever I go to Smok, I hope that she's working because of how efficient her service is, and how enjoyable she makes the visit! Like this comment if you think the list is life-changing too! #lifechanginglist
sober_baby
on November 13, 2019
bought 3.5 of glow buds (trailblazer) from this location came home exited to scale up my weed n start smoking, to find out the chunded me. not very impressed seeing how this is sold by the government, you’d think it’d be proper.
rochi1204
on September 19, 2019
amazing place. like a apple store but for cannabis. very organize while it was super busy
SilverSSR
on September 13, 2019
It's good.
Nemious
on September 10, 2019
All about customer experience and educating about different strains to inexperienced customers like myself
Doejo1970
on August 15, 2019
This place is clean, bright, spacious, and knowledgable.. The attendents i have dealt with have been amazing.. This is the only place i will go from now on...
Best store around... worth the drive!
Tseth
on July 18, 2019
Making it on ‘foot’ via the bus was a bit outta the way however once there...the environment was well worth it...
Trix420
on July 15, 2019
Nice and clean. Friendly workers if you need help or want them to recommend you products they will gladly do it definitely will be coming back