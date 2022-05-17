Parrot Pot Shop
1962.2 km away
In-store purchasing only
This store’s menu is not available
About this dispensary
Parrot Pot Shop
Your North End community Cannabis Store! Located on the historic Selkirk Avenue Shopping strip, the Parrot Pot Shop has a huge variety of cannabis products for our customers to choose from. From Whole Flower to Pre-Rolls, Concentrates, Vapes, to Edibles or Beverages we have what you are looking for. We are constantly updating our menu offerings so you can try a new strain all the time.! Order Online for pick up or delivery
Leafly member since 2022
Followers: 1
380 Selkirk Avenue, Winnipeg, MB
License 6735-RC-12835
storefrontCanada lprecreational
store Hours (Central Time)
Hours unavailable
Photos of Parrot Pot Shop
Show all photos