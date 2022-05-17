Your North End community Cannabis Store! Located on the historic Selkirk Avenue Shopping strip, the Parrot Pot Shop has a huge variety of cannabis products for our customers to choose from. From Whole Flower to Pre-Rolls, Concentrates, Vapes, to Edibles or Beverages we have what you are looking for. We are constantly updating our menu offerings so you can try a new strain all the time.! Order Online for pick up or delivery