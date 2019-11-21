Pineapple Express - Victoria
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
Stores with menus nearby
Searching for nearby stores…
About this dispensary
Pineapple Express - Victoria
Leafly member since 2019
Followers: 0
608 Esquimalt Road, Victoria, BC
License 450187
debit cards acceptedstorefrontrecreational
store Hours (Pacific Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
Photos of Pineapple Express - Victoria
Show all photos