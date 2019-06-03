Black_out on August 25, 2019

Store looks nice, that's about it! Just empty containers displayed in glass cases (previous reviews are incorrect about bud being on display, there is NONE on display). Most of the LPs and products displayed are not even available for sale. This store has zero menu with prices (just staff guessing at what table is what price point). In addition to this there is no self serve tablet to cue your order if you know what you want. Staff are very uneducated! Spoke to staff that did not know the difference in strains of which were Sativa and Indica (this is basic stuff). I even had one argue with me that a strain was indica when I clearly knew it was sativa. Have your staff even been CanSell Certified!? Also please inform your staff of what is in stock, terepene profiles, THC/CBD %. They know none of this! Again this is all very important aspects when having conversations with customers. This store is all looks and NO brains!