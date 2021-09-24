We’re Pop’s Cannabis Co., a Canadian cannabis retail company focused on providing you speedy service while taking the guesswork out of the green. We’re your quick service cannabis shop with at-a-glance product information. We are a passionate team that are here to empower you with your product selection. Whether you’re looking for guidance from our knowledgable team or know exactly what you’re after, simply pop in, and pop out. We pride ourselves on our quick service approach, but we don’t deliver that at the expense of an exceptional shopping experience. At the H.E.A.R.T of everything we do is the desire to connect with our customers, our community, and our fellow team members. Hospitality, Experience, Authenticity, Respect, and Teamwork is not only an ethos we bring to all of our interactions, but a culture we consciously cultivate. At Pop’s Cannabis Co., we are committed to providing our guests with an unencumbered and genuine retail experience. We understand that the effects of cannabis are individual and are fully committed to offering a range of products that suit a variety of different needs. If we carry it, we love it too -that’s our promise to you.