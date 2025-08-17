We’re Pop’s Cannabis, a premier Canadian cannabis retailer that focuses on providing speedy service while taking the guesswork out of the green. Our name “Pop’s” is derived from our company slogan, “Pop in, Pop out.” We at Pop’s Cannabis aim to redefine the cannabis shopping experience by making it quick and hassle-free for our customers. Your Convenient Cannabis Hub in Clarkson Nestled in the bustling Clarkson Crossing shopping plaza in southwest Mississauga, Pop’s Cannabis is just off Lakeshore Road West—minutes from Lake Ontario and close to the scenic Clarkson Village neighbourhood. With quick in-and-out service and a friendly vibe, we’re designed for both brand-new and long-time cannabis consumers. Why Choose Pop’s Cannabis – Clarkson Crossing? • Pop In, Pop Out convenience – Our streamlined layout and fast checkout make shopping a breeze, ideal for busy lifestyles. • Curated product range – Choose from premium flower, pre rolls, vapes, edibles, concentrates, topicals, CBD & wellness products—carefully selected for quality and variety. • Competitive pricing – We offer some of the best deals in Mississauga, staying true to our motto: “the best cannabis, for the best prices”. • Friendly, knowledgeable team – Our staff are passionate about helping you find the right product—whether you're browsing or know exactly what you want. • Spark Rewards program – Earn points with every purchase and unlock exclusive perks across our network. • Free parking & easy plaza access – Conveniently located in Clarkson Crossing with nearby on-site parking Our Values We believe eliminating intimidating barriers cultivates an inclusive community that welcomes curious and avid cannabis consumers alike. This creates space for education, advocacy and above all else, meaningful interactions that help us grow together. We are committed to providing an easy-going and fun experience for our guests, while simultaneously maintaining a sense of agency towards engaging communities through cannabis. Creating a safe, inviting and fun space is vitally important to us. Come Visit Us Experience how easy quality cannabis shopping can be—drop by Pop’s Cannabis – Clarkson Crossing for prompt service, competitive prices, trusted brands, and a welcoming atmosphere. Whether you're in a rush or browsing, Pop’s ensures a hassle-free experience. Pop in, pop out, and enjoy!