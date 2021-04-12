Prairie Trichomes is a family business Prairie Trichomes was formed in 2019 by the Carritt Family, who operate a 4th generation farm in rural Manitoba. The Carritt’s are excited to be part of a new and growing industry while maintaining their values as a family-run business. The shareholders have experience in a range of industries, making the company versatile in its knowledge base. Prairie Trichomes’ cultivation facility was designed in collaboration with Delta 9 using their turn-key grow pod technology designed from their own growing experiences. The first facility was a retrofitted potato storage from the family farm that was converted into a micro-cultivation operation. Prairie Trichomes received their micro-cultivation license with Health Canada in September of 2020 enabling them to supply Delta 9 with high quality craft cannabis. Prairie Trichomes opened its first retail store in Neepawa, MB in November 2020. In keeping with their roots, they chose Neepawa for their first store to provide services to rural Manitobans. Prairie Trichomes services all of Manitoba through 3rd party shipping, and Neepawa and surrounding area with in-house delivery service.