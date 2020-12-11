Great place. If you're lucky you will get the manager or the certain down-to-earth staff members...all of them are the real deal and are serious about their craft. Nothing but respect. Great bunch of people. Was Just there for a quick pick up....I learned if you want a 5% discount you have to be a young, female, university student and a couple of the young staff members will hand those discounts but not to the customer in front of them. Nonetheless, great spot. Only spot I go to in Ottawa. The owners take it seriously. 10/10