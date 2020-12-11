Matt and his staff at Purple Tree are fantastic budtenders that care about the community they serve. This dispensary is clean and there are no loud advertisements to distract from the quality product. The right questions are asked to assure you get the most satisfactory experience and products. There is branded merchandise that I LOVE to wear and share this dispensary with my friends and family! I cant wait to return and enjoy the products that were recommended to me. An impressive and specially curated menu were found and there is much for me to enjoy here. You should definitely check it out and say hello from Sunny!! https://youtu.be/GVapMUxtUkg