We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
These guys have some super high % strains! I couldn't make up my mind on which one to get and wish I had more money to spend LOL. Ended up going with the BC Rockstar and the Wedding Cake and I am super happy with my choices. They told me they consistently get strains 25%+ so I will definitely be going back here!