Unlike any store I've been in! Came in to look for some pre-rolls but ended up leaving with a bunch of different things. The staff was so attentive and made sure to fit all my needs and were super chill. How they decorated the place too is so appealing, definitely gonna tell all my friends to be getting their stuff from here now on. Keep it up Quantum!