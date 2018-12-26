A fast-talking Q of B sales guy sold me 3.5g of totally mediocre product for $80 that I could have bought online for $30. Jacked price likely correlates with the spiffy digs. Shop around.

Cannabis store said:

Escargot, Sorry that you feel that way, we do price matching in the store if you're able to show proof that you can buy that same product for whatever price we will always match it. The LP's set the prices and most 3.5g cost range from around 30$ to 80$ as is with most stores. We are also the only store that offers daily sales. Please stop by for a gift on us if you'd like to give us another chance