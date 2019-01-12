Offering pickup
Queen Street Cannabis
!!December Specials!!
Valid 12/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
Get ready for Christmas gifts and relaxing for the holidays with some cannabis. Sour Tangie (Flowr) $33, Hash Plant (Emerald) $30, Jean Guy (7ACRES) $40, Kosher Kush (DNA Genetics) $42, Harlequin (Tantalus Labs) $38, Campfire (Altavie) $30, Zest 2x 1g Preroll (Qwest) $30, Spirit 2x1g Preroll(Qwest) $37
!!December Specials!!
Valid 12/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
Get ready for Christmas gifts and relaxing for the holidays with some cannabis. Sour Tangie (Flowr) $33, Hash Plant (Emerald) $30, Jean Guy (7ACRES) $40, Kosher Kush (DNA Genetics) $42, Harlequin (Tantalus Labs) $38, Campfire (Altavie) $30, Zest 2x 1g Preroll (Qwest) $30, Spirit 2x1g Preroll(Qwest) $37
CBD Liquid-Gels [Aurora]
from Aurora Cannabis Enterprises Inc.
1.05%
THC
9%
CBD
Strain
$96.993 grams
Elixir THC MCT Oil Oral Spray [Hexo]
from Hexo Operations Inc.
25%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Strain
$39.995 grams
Gabriola [Broken Coast]
from Broken Coast Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$52.99⅛ ounce
White Widow [7ACRES]
from 7ACRES
16%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Strain
$41.99⅛ ounce
BC Atomical Haze [Flowr] 3.5g Dried Flower
from The Flowr Group (Okanagan) Inc.
7.9%
THC
___
CBD
$44.99⅛ ounce
BC Sungrown Blue Dream [Tantalus Labs]
from Tantalus Labs
15%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Strain
$43.99⅛ ounce
Critical Super Silver Haze [Canna Farms]
from Canna Farms Ltd.
___
THC
___
CBD
$53.99⅛ ounce
Harlequin [Tantalus Labs BC Sungrown]
from Tantalus Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.99⅛ ounce
Delahaze [San Rafael '71]
from MedReleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$37.99⅛ ounce
Mango Haze [Color Cannabis]
from WeedMD Rx Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$37.77⅛ ounce
Tangerine Dream [San Rafael '71]
from MedReleaf
15.71%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Rafael
Strain
$37.99⅛ ounce
Airplane Mode [AltaVie]
from MedReleaf
15.4%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Strain
$39.99⅛ ounce
Bakerstreet [Tweed]
from Canopy Growth
2.5%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Bakerstreet
Strain
$84.998 grams
Bakerstreet [Tweed] Seeds
from Canopy Growth
20%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Bakerstreet
Strain
$604 grams
CBD Critical Mass 1:1 [Canna Farms]
from Canna Farms Ltd.
___
THC
___
CBD
$43.99⅛ ounce
MK Ultra [Aurora]
from Aurora Cannabis Enterprises Inc.
19%
THC
0.5%
CBD
MK Ultra
Strain
$32.99⅛ ounce
Rio Bravo [Edison]
from Organigram
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.491 gram
Galiano [Broken Coast]
from Broken Coast Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.99⅛ ounce
Earth 3:5 [Irisa]
from High Park Farms Ltd.
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.992 grams
Chocolate Fondue [DNA Genetics]
from Canopy Growth
___
THC
___
CBD
$48.99⅛ ounce
White Russian [Boaz]
from BOAZ Pharmaceuticals Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$45.99⅛ ounce
OG Kush [Canaca Select]
from High Park Farms Ltd.
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.99⅛ ounce
Great White Shark [San Rafael]
from MedReleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$37.99⅛ ounce
Gather [Solei] Spray
from Aphria
___
THC
___
CBD
$34.991.88 gram
Free [Solei]
from Aphria
___
THC
___
CBD
$30.99⅛ ounce
Grape Royale [Symbl]
from Emblem Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.491 gram
Jack Haze
from 7ACRES
___
THC
___
CBD
$55.99⅛ ounce
Jean Guy [7ACRES]
from 7ACRES
20.5%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Jean Guy
Strain
$39.99⅛ ounce
White Shark [Color]
from WeedMD Rx Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$37.99⅛ ounce
Blueberry Kush [Haven St]
from TerrAscend Canada Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.491 gram
Pink Kush Softgels [San Rafael '71]
from MedReleaf
6.5%
THC
___
CBD
$47.991.5 gram
Ruxton [Broken Coast]
from Broken Coast Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.99⅛ ounce
GSC [Canna Farms]
from Canna Farms Ltd.
___
THC
___
CBD
$53.99⅛ ounce
Elixir CBD Peppermint [Hexo]
from Hexo Operations Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.995 grams
Kosher Kush [DNA Genetics]
from Canopy Growth
22%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Sky Pilot [Tantalus Labs]
from Tantalus Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.99⅛ ounce
Cold Creek Kush [Vertical]
from AgMedica Bioscience Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$13.491 gram
Keats [Broken Coast]
from Broken Coast Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.5⅛ ounce
BC Sour Tangie [Flowr]
from The Flowr Group (Okanagan) Inc.
14%
THC
___
CBD
$45.99⅛ ounce
Quadra - Broken Coast Cannabis
from Broken Coast Cannabis
19.15%
THC
0.04%
CBD
12