Redmarket Trading Co
Highest dispensary on Manitoulin Island. Proudly Indigenous owned and operated, located in Sheguiandah first nation's reserve. All purchases are tax free! We're dedicated to offering knowledgeable customer service. We strive towards getting our customers what they want and need in THC and CBD products.
Indian Mountain Rd Sheguiandah, Sheguiandah, ON
store Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-11pm
9am-9pm
