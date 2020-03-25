Amanda1977
Excellent customer service and very knowledgable 😊
5.0
17 reviews
Great place friendly staff I go here for all my edible needs
I enjoy coming to a store that is clean, and the staff are knowledgeable and friendly. Ordering thru leafly is fabulous, the system set up is perfect for me.
We cant thank you enough for letting us know! Kind words like yours keep our spirits high and our hearts full allowing us to keep on shining!! Today's staff update is so full of praise they will be operating off this natural high for weeks to come. Thank you and Stay Safe!
Hands down my favourite shop on the South Island. Absolute best prices, and the staff are amazing every single time I go in. Don’t ever change, you guys are the BEST.
Awwwwww thank you very much for your kind words, they help so much in times like these. We love our customers, we love selling cannabis and we are so happy it shows!!! We look forward to helping you next time you pop by! Happy Spring :)
People are always and friendly and it's always sparkling clean!
Thank you so so much for recognizing our hard working staff :) They have been going above and beyond for weeks now and we love that you took the time to let us know you were happy!! We cant wait to serve you again soon! Stay Safe and Have Fun!
Love this place ! Great prices and great friendly knowledgeable service !
Well we appreciate you taking the time to make such an awesome review! We cant wait to serve you next time your by, Thank you :)
Great system for ordering and pick up very happy with everything. Stay safe
Thank you so much for your awesome review!! We are so pleased to serve you :) See you next time!!
Quick and painless! Ordered online and picked up at the window. Thanks!
Thanks for letting us know!! So glad to hear its working smoothly for the customers as well as the staff :) We looking forward to filling your future orders.
Friendly staff, good prices and great variety!
Thank you so much for writing this great review, we really appreciate it! We work really hard to have a fresh supply of the latest and greatest at the lowest prices possible, we are glad you noticed ;) Cant wait to serve you nest time your at the window!!!
The staff are incredible! Hilarious and full of knowledge!
We couldn't agree more. We have an amazing group of dedicated employees who love to be happy!! Thank you so much for taking time to show your appreciation :) I keep passing these wonderful reviews onto the front line staff and they are so motivated, its inspiring!! Thank you