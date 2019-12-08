124 products
Ruxton (Sour OG)
from Broken Coast Cannabis
22.4%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Ruxton (Sour OG)
Strain
$51.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Shishkaberry (Vertical)
from AgMedica Bioscience Inc.
11.54%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Shishkaberry
Strain
$51.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Kush (Bayou Hexo)
from Hexo Operations Inc.
8.1%
THC
1%
CBD
Purple Kush (Bayou Hexo)
Strain
$37.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Airplane Mode (Critical Kush)
from MedReleaf
15.8%
THC
___
CBD
$14.951 g
In-store only
Sense (Aphria)
from Aphria
19%
THC
0.49%
CBD
Sense (Aphria)
Strain
$13.951 g
In-store only
Wave Runner (Symbl)
from Emblem Cannabis
13.9%
THC
___
CBD
$13.951 g
In-store only
Twd. Balanced
from Canopy Growth
5.3%
THC
16.6%
CBD
Twd. Balanced
Strain
$31.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Mango Haze (Color)
from WeedMD Rx Inc.
7.1%
THC
12.39%
CBD
Mango Haze (Color)
Strain
$39.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Chocolope (Whistler)
from Whistler Cannabis Co.
14.8%
THC
___
CBD
$63.951 g
In-store only
OG Kush (Canaca)
from High Park Farms Ltd.
13.6%
THC
___
CBD
$39.95⅛ oz
In-store only
OG Melon
from Aurora Cannabis Enterprises Inc.
14%
THC
0.1%
CBD
OG Melon
Strain
$39.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Tsunami flower (Hexo)
from Hexo Operations Inc.
16.3%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Tsunami flower (Hexo)
Strain
$39.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Jean Guy (7 Acres)
from 7ACRES
18.56%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Jean Guy
Strain
$51.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Twd. Sativa
from Canopy Growth
13%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Twd. Sativa
Strain
$31.95⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Green Cush (Cannaca)
from High Park Farms Ltd.
16%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Green Cush (Cannaca)
Strain
$39.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Northern Berry (Lagoon-Hexo)
from Hexo Operations Inc.
17.2%
THC
___
CBD
$139.9515 g
In-store only
Ruxton (Sour OG)
from Broken Coast Cannabis
16.2%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Ruxton (Sour OG)
Strain
$51.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Maui Wowie (Hexo-Helios)
from Hexo Operations Inc.
14.98%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Maui Wowie
Strain
$37.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Houndstooth (Candyland)
from Canopy Growth
18%
THC
___
CBD
$44.95⅛ oz
In-store only
The Batch (High Park)
from High Park Farms Ltd.
13.5%
THC
___
CBD
$29.95⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemon Riot (Rascal OG)
from Sundial Growers Inc.
16%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Lemon Riot (Rascal OG)
Strain
$13.951 g
In-store only
AK-47 (Atlantis Hexo)
from Hexo Operations Inc.
13.8%
THC
0.5%
CBD
AK-47
Strain
$37.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Twd. Indica
from Canopy Growth
16.3%
THC
1%
CBD
Twd. Indica
Strain
$31.95⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
50 (UP)
from Up Cannabis
12.4%
THC
0.01%
CBD
50 (UP)
Strain
$13.951 g
+1 more size
In-store only
7ACRES Jean Guy
from 7ACRES
20%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Jean Guy
Strain
$51.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Bakerstreet (Hindu Kush)
from Canopy Growth
16%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Bakerstreet
Strain
$14.951 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Dream (Aurora)
from Aurora Cannabis Enterprises Inc.
18.8%
THC
___
CBD
$14.951 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blueberry Kush (Haven Street)
from TerrAscend
18.9%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Blueberry Kush (Haven Street)
Strain
$51.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Boaty McBoatface
from Canopy Growth
1.8%
THC
6%
CBD
Boaty McBoatface
Strain
$44.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Cabaret (Sweet Island Skunk)
from MedReleaf
17.25%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Island Sweet Skunk
Strain
$44.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Cali-O
from Maricann
7.52%
THC
9.31%
CBD
Cali-O
Strain
$39.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Casa Blanca (Mongolian)
from Organigram
14.6%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Casa Blanca (Mongolian)
Strain
$10.951 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Chocolate Fondue
from Canopy Growth
16.7%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Chocolate Fondue
Strain
$15.951 g
In-store only
City Lights (Critical Kush)
from Organigram
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.45½ g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Delahaze
from MedReleaf
19%
THC
___
CBD
$44.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Discovery Pack 5 x (1g)
from TerrAscend
24.2%
THC
8.7%
CBD
Discovery Pack 5 x (1g)
Strain
$69.955 g
In-store only
Eldo (UP)
from Up Cannabis
13.4%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Eldo (UP)
Strain
$39.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Fireside RED (Sour Kush)
from ABcann
12.7%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Fireside RED (Sour Kush)
Strain
$39.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Free (Treasure Island)
from Aphria
0.6%
THC
13.9%
CBD
Treasure Island
Strain
$13.951 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Galiano (Northern Lights)
from Broken Coast Cannabis
17.7%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$51.95⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
1234