A retail storefront on site of licensed producer Medz Cannabis located at 105 Claireport Crescent in Etobicoke. We are very excited to be the first farm gate location in the Greater Toronto Area! ​Our facility is home to licensed cultivation, production and processing. Under one roof, we house various brands offering customer a 'farm to shelf' opportunity where they can meet the producers and better understand the passion and expertise behind our products. ​Our retail shop offers customers our CRAFT cannabis and PREMIUM 2.0 products in addition to selective local and high quality brands.