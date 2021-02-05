dispensary
Rural Buds Cannabis Shop - Morris

South MorrisManitoba
About this store

Rural Buds Cannabis Shop - Morris

Rasta Lady Cannabis is Morris and areas premier cannabis shop. We offer a wide selection of cannabis products and accessories along with experienced, knowledgeable staff.

Leafly member since 2021

Followers: 19
654 Main Street South Morris, South Morris, MB
Call 204 746 3673
License 3008-RC-12182
Cash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontRecreational

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 6pm

5 Reviews of Rural Buds Cannabis Shop - Morris

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
