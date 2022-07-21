Select Cannabis is a family owned business founded in Edmonton, Alberta. We currently serve the Edmonton community with our two locations conveniently located on 97 street (North) & Stony Plain Rd (West). We pride ourselves with trying to bring the best cannabis products from our shelves to customer’s hands. Our employees are highly educated in the cannabis plant and are excited to help assist any customer with any questions they have. Stop by and let us show you why Your Choice Matters! Our Cannabis dispensaries are a home away from home. Drop in, feel comfortable, ask questions, pick your products, ask questions, get more information, and more. Find all your favourite cannabis products.