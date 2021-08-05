At Session 7, we want to enhance each client's cannabis experience. Providing our customers with an unmatched shopping experience in a clean, fresh, and modern atmosphere is where we start. Add to the mix, the very best product line, carefully selected to satisfy every different style of cannabis adventure from connoisseur to cannabis newcomers! What makes Session 7 the best of the best, is our unrivalled customer service. Your experience with us is what drives our team to provide the most up to date products, knowledge, and modern business practices.