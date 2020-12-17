First off I ordered online for same day delivery, they were advertised as open and I was able to place my order that should have arrived within 90 minutes. After 90 minutes of waiting around nobody showed up, I tried calling the store as it charged my card but nobody was answering the phone. I could not get ahold of anyone and then drove by and realized the store was clised but was being advertised as open online. The very next day I get an apology from them saying that they mistakenly left the store open online and that they apologize, they soon delivered my product and gave me a 20$ gift card for the mistake they made. I recently went back to try to use the gift card at the store to purchase some more product, where i was then told that they dont use those gift cards and that I would have to collect a bunch of points to be able to use it. Makes no sense, very dissapointed will never return and will tell everybody i can about the bullshit experience. also the product and service was shit.