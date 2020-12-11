Seven Point Cannabis offers a safe space and unwavering genuine service for all types of cannabis consumers all across Canada. We're passionate about cannabis, providing our clients quality offerings for the best experience possible, whether they're new or proficient users. ‍ If you only want the finest choices, then you have come to the right place. We take pride in being a cannabis retailer carrying only the best flowers, extracts, edibles, accessories, and more! As enthusiastic stewards of cannabis excellence, Seven Point Cannabis was founded in 2021 as a brand to cater to the more sensitive needs of cannabis consumers. Our main market offering is to categorize our products to suit specific needs, moods, tastes, and effects. ‍ With three locations operating in different areas of the country, our experienced staff members are well-trained and armed with high-level information in order to inform and educate our patrons in the most sincere and effective manner possible. This allows us to create an elevated cannabis experience that no other dispensary can. ‍ Seven Point is more than just your average cannabis retailer. We aspire to improve the lives and overall wellbeing of our clients through the many benefits and positive effects that cannabis can offer to the mind and body. We act as the bridge between licensed cultivators and consumers, ensuring an enlightening and authentic approach to cannabis consumption. Due to our expertise in the field of medical and recreational cannabis, we place customer service and trust at the forefront of our mission. With the help of our staff, whether in-location or online, we ensure that our customers feel welcomed and excited with each purchase that they make. ‍ Our Toronto dispensary is conveniently located in Bloor Street West, with store hours between 9 am to 10 pm from Sunday through Thursdays, and 9 am to 11 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. We continue to offer our service by allowing 15% capacity to ensure the safety and convenience of our patrons during these trying times. Located in Stanley Street, our dispensary in Brantford is open for customers each day of the week from 9 am to 11 pm. Browse through our fine selection of herb, accessories, and smoking essentials through in-store shopping, or by ordering online for and curbside pickups. ‍ Trunk Road offers discounts on specific products each month to cater to all types of cannabis consumer needs. We offer same-day delivery and pick-up for the highest level of convenience, whether you feel like picking your herb in person or ordering online. ‍ Our top-notch offerings are paired with excellent service, and this is why Seven Point Cannabis is able to create an elevated experience for all types of cannabis consumers. In all of our locations, our friendly staff is always available to provide you with all the necessary information you need to be able to make the right choice and purchase. Our mission to offer the finest herb, edibles, accessories, topicals, extracts, and essentials is rooted in the partnerships we create with other suppliers and stores. We are active participants in a supportive environment that wishes to create a neighbourhood of businesses that lift each other up. As an example, we have a hotdog stand right in front of our Toronto location that offers coupons for deals to a few other businesses in the vicinity. ‍ Aside from our efforts to support other businesses who share the same vision, we make sure to take part in our role of spreading positive awareness about the great things that cannabis can bring to the community.