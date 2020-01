chris420_25 on January 10, 2020

This Recreational Cannabis store has got the absolute best selection, they really are a one stop shop for all your smoking and accessory needs! Amazing customer service, the staff are full of wonderful knowledge and they have great prices. If you haven't already stopped in to check out Shades of Green Cannabis I highly recommend that you do! They are open 10 am - 10 pm 7 days a week