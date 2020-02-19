Homegrownfamily on February 20, 2020

This place is just...WOW! They have such amazing and knowledgable staff. They make you feel comfortable and the energy is just is beyond amazing! I came in for my first time yesterday and was just going to get cheap high thc bud until I was educated on legal bud. The girl I spoke to on the floor with the 7acers hat on blow my mind away. I thought I understood weed until I spoke with her. I can't remember her name but she was working last night between 6-7. She is the best!!!! I suggest anyone who wants to talk weed go to her. She loved what she was talking about and it showed. I am recommending this store to everyone I know. Keep it up Shiny Bud!