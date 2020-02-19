We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
You get what you pay for. Im not sure if it was the time of day, but i was in and out in about 2 minutes! And open later than the shop i usually go to.
I will definitely be back again!
Highly recommended!
prorathack
on March 16, 2020
Nice place and location. Prices are way too high if you are not in a rush.
UK dude that works there has no customer skills at all. Not going back because of that.
420Rain
on March 9, 2020
I'm not happy with product and it was under weight.will not recommend this location
Lolitar
on February 22, 2020
Great ;) bright lots to choose from and knowledgeable staff !!welcome to neighbourhood Shiny Bud
Homegrownfamily
on February 20, 2020
This place is just...WOW! They have such amazing and knowledgable staff. They make you feel comfortable and the energy is just is beyond amazing! I came in for my first time yesterday and was just going to get cheap high thc bud until I was educated on legal bud. The girl I spoke to on the floor with the 7acers hat on blow my mind away. I thought I understood weed until I spoke with her. I can't remember her name but she was working last night between 6-7. She is the best!!!! I suggest anyone who wants to talk weed go to her. She loved what she was talking about and it showed. I am recommending this store to everyone I know. Keep it up Shiny Bud!