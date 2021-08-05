Welcome to Songhees Cannabis, a boutique cannabis store now open to the Public! We carry a vast selection of cannabis products. We have a large variety of strains in flower as well as pre-rolls, concentrates, 510 vape cartridges, CBD & THC oils, capsules & topicals, cold drinks & edibles and much, much more! Come say Hi to our knowledgeable bud tenders who will help guide you through our products and also be sure to check out our Songhees Food Truck next door! Songhees Nation members are Lək̓ʷəŋən People identified as Coast Salish. Songhees has a population of just over 600 with approximately 300 members residing on Songhees Reserve #1A, a 60-hectare reserve located adjacent to the Township of Esquimalt and the Town of View Royal, on the southern tip of Vancouver Island, within the Province of British Columbia, Canada.