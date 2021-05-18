Sparkle Cannabis Company is in the business of providing high-quality recreational cannabis to the consumer. Our retail environments will be clean, easy to navigate, and accessible for all 19+ consumers who wish to buy recreational cannabis. We are licensed by the AGCO. Cannabis Flower, and Products We offer a broad array of products including cannabis flower, edibles, capsules, topicals, cartridges and vapes, and other cannabis delivery methods. We provide our customers with our knowledge and expertise to have a positive cannabis experience Cannabis Swag and Accessories At Sparkle Cannabis we offer a wide array of accessories to enhance your cannabis user experience - whether that be a pipe, maybe some rolling papers or a rig, we'll have what you're looking for. You can also check out our merchandise so you can sparkle everyday ;)