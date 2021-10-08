We are Sparq Retail a legally Ontario Licenced cannabis store that has been founded in the community of Peterborough, the cannabis store that hopes to continue to grow with this beautiful city, and provide a professional, educational focused brand where all feel safe and welcome! By choosing to shop at Sparq you are choosing a brand that has been built from the ground up here in Peterborough, what this means is that what you spend at Sparq, stays within the community and helps all of the local businesses grow, unlike large cannabis store chains! Our goal at Sparq Retail is not to create a cannabis dispensary, but a cannabis haven; a space where everyone is welcome, a space were people feel safe and confident in the products they are buying and in the information they are receiving. We hope to end the stigma surrounding cannabis and show the world that cannabis is more than just weed; to some it’s a medicine, to some it’s a safer alternative, and to some it’s spiritual. Let’s show the world the beauty of cannabis! Come visit us at 809 Chemong rd unit 24 in Peterborough Ontario.