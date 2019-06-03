Stopped in a few days ago. Person working didn't know anything. I still bought some stuff but should hav walked out.

Cannabis store said:

Thank you so much for taking the time to leave a review on your experience in our store. Feedback is always appreciated, good or bad. It is very unfortunate to hear you did not have a pleasant sales experience during your visit. We pride ourselves on our product knowledge and customer service. That being said, we are a new business that has recently hired a number of new staff. And while we do our absolute best to ensure our concierge’s readiness to help customers, it seems we may have failed on this occasion. We would really appreciate the opportunity to make it up to you. Please feel free to call our manager at 778 460 4458 so that we may attempt to satisfy your experience.