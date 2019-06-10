rlee70257
Really convenient location with free parking in the back. Super friendly staff who would like to share their own experience and knowledge. They have probably the best selection I've seen and the price is very good too. It is my new go to place now.
Hello and thanks for this 5-star review! We are very happy to hear the location and parking is good for you. Our goal is to be Canada's most knowledgeable and trusted source of recreational cannabis. Our staff are always happy to help you with your purchase. See you again and take care.