Haven St. No. 411 Cruise Control contains a moderate potency of THC, and may provide an earthy herbal aroma with a touch of cloves. These medium-to-large buds are forest green with brown hairs and a subtle hint of purple. Terpenes: Myrcene 24%, Caryophyllene 21%, Limonene 11%. This strain is on sale for $39.95
Originally created by Dutch breeders Serious Seeds, White Russian is a cross of two legendary strains, White Widow and AK-47. An indica-dominant hybrid, it won the High Times Cannabis Cup "Best Overall" in 1996 and was for a time considered the strongest strain in the world. White Russian is an extremely fragrant plant, smelling of sweet fruit and skunk even in its vegetative cycle. With a flavor that is smooth and spicy with undertones of skunk and earth, White Russian’s high is quite cerebral, but can lead to couchlock when over-indulged. On sale for $39.95