Great looking store. Very welcoming and the staff was awesome. Good variety of stuff from rolling machines to vapes. Got a good info on terpenes and I loved the strain they recommended

Cannabis store said:

Thanks for the great feedback! We appreciate you took time to visit the store and to share this review. The stores are staffed by a friendly team of experts, who are passionate about educating guests and helping with their purchase. Its great you enjoyed the experience and we look forward to seeing you again.